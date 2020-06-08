Afghanistan imports 114K tons of goods through Aqina port

AT News

KABUL: More than 114,000 tons of goods have been imported to the country last week through the Aqina port, the Ministry of Transport said.

Spokesman for the ministry, Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas in a message to the media outlets said that the stock includes food materials, fuel and construction materials and was transferred to Afghanistan by the railway recently constructed to connect Afghanistan’s business ties with the central Asian countries.

The stock containing of 8,000 ton wheat, 38,000 flour, 3,000 oil and 39,000 ton fuel, he said, adding that it include over 13,000 ton liquid and 9,000 tons construction materials also.

This comes as the residents had earlier voiced concerns over the rapid spike in the food commodities, as the pandemic coronavirus spread countrywide and halted the majority of business deals with the neighboring countries.