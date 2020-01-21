Afghanistan imports $7.5m fuel from Kazakhstan

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan purchased 14,000 tons for $7.5 million from Kazakhstan from January to November 2019, says a media report.

AKI Press reported the central Asian country earned $21.6 million from petroleum exports during the 11-month period.

Kazakhstan exported 42,700 tonnes of gasoline — up from 15,400 tonnes worth $7.4 million in 2018.

The country sold 23,600 tonnes of petroleum for $12.2 million in 2019, when Belarus purchased 3,100 tonnes for $1.3 million.

Russia bought 3,200 tonnes for $1.3 million, Tajikistan 17,400 tonnes for $9.6 million and Afghanistan 14,000 tons for $7.5 million.

Mongolia also purchased from Kazakhstan 200 tonnes for $106,800 and the Netherlands 4,800 tonnes for $1.8 million.