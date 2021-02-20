Afghanistan, Iran Border Reopened After a Hiatus

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: An Afghan official said that the Islam Qala Customs at the Iranian-Afghan border has resumed operation a few days after a massive fire broke out in the customs

Herat province governor’s spokesman Jilani Farhad said on Saturday, “With the necessary follow-ups and measures taken, the local officials managed to activate customs systems at Islam Qala in line with the resumption of goods exchange between the two countries.”

He further noted that the trend of oil and gas imports has not yet been resumed, but the transfer of export and import cargo is underway.

A fuel tanker exploded at the Islam Qala crossing on Saturday causing a massive fire that consumed more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media.

The fire is reported to have left more than 60 people injured and caused around $400 million financial loss.