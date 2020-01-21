Afghanistan, Iran discuss regional, peace developments

AT News

KABUL: Afghan Chief Exectuvie Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday met with Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, Bahador Aminian, where discussions surround the Afghan peace talks and regional issues.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views over bilateral ties, regional developments and efforts to achieve peace.

They also lay emphasize on the development and strengthening of bilateral relations based on a constructive mechanism and called for increased bilateral relations between the two countries.

Iran’s new Ambassador to Kabul Aminian submitted his credentials to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on 15 December 2019.