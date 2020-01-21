Home / Latest Updates / Afghanistan, Iran discuss regional, peace developments

Afghanistan, Iran discuss regional, peace developments

admin January 21, 2020 Latest Updates, World Leave a comment 50 Views

AT News

KABUL: Afghan Chief Exectuvie Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday met with Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, Bahador Aminian, where discussions surround the Afghan peace talks and regional issues. 

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views over bilateral ties, regional developments and efforts to achieve peace.

They also lay emphasize on the development and strengthening of bilateral relations based on a constructive mechanism and called for increased bilateral relations between the two countries.

Iran’s new Ambassador to Kabul Aminian submitted his credentials to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on 15 December 2019.

About admin

Check Also

Taliban spokesman: ‘We have discussed future steps with Americans’

AT News KABUL: The Taliban’s spokesman in Doha said the insurgent group has discussed the …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved