Afghanistan is most dangerous country for journalists

Six Afghan journalists killed in two months

AT News

KABUL: NAI, a media supporting agency says that six journalists have been killed in different incidents in Afghanistan within the past two months. The agency accuses President Ghani’s administration of failing to provide security for journalists.

Rahmatullah Nekzad, a stringer for the AFP and Al Jazeera was the last journalist who lost his life late Monday by unknown gunmen next to his house in Ghazni province.

A number of government and non-government bodies condemned his death.

Mr.s Nekzad’s martyrdom clears that journalists are not safe either in the cities or in rural areas. Unfortunately, the government of Afghanistan does not work enough to prevent attacks on reporters. We call on the government to at least investigate Nekzad’s killing,” said Mojib Khalwatgar, head of NAI.

“The killing of Nekzad has shocked reporters in Ghazni province and they are regretted for that,” Mohammad Kamran Alokozai, a freelance journalist in Ghazni said.

The Amnesty International denounced Nekzad’s killing as a “crime”.

President Ghani and other government officials also condemned Nekzad’s killing.

Tareq Aryan, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said that an investigation was underway.

“This is a crime against journalists and freedom of speech. This is an unforgivable act. Police are investigating the incident,” Aryan said.

Taliban rejected having hands in attack on Nekzad.

Previously Yama Siavash, Elyas Daie, Rafiq Seddiqi, Fardin Amini and Malalai Maiwand were killed in different attacks.