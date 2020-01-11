Afghanistan joins Scout Movement after 4 decades

Afghanistan has joined the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) after 41 years, according to the education ministry.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said Afghanistan’s scout movement is WOSM’s 171st member and will be entitled to all its rights and privileges.

“Afghanistan’s scouting members will be participating in global programs including international festivals, seminars, conferences and symposiums on hot-button issues such as peace, environment, human rights and solar energy and lure the organization’s aid,” the statement said.

All 11,000 scouting members are mainly schoolchildren and orphanage children and are mentored by professional tutors. They have been trained and are volunteering in supervising and policing schools and outside schools to ensure environmental protection, healthcare, social services and developmental projects and the use of solar energy.

WOSM has more than 51 members worldwide. Afghanistan had initially joined the organization in 1957, but suspended its membership in 1979 as the international scouting organization became too politicized.