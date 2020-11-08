Afghanistan lashes out at Pakistani cleric for ‘preposterous’ remarks

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of foreign affairs strongly condemned Pakistani cleric Maulana Hamid Ul Haq’s statement that supported Taliban as “stupid, irresponsible and violence remarks”.

Haq had earlier said that the government of Afghanistan should surrender to Taliban.

The ministry also criticized the remarks in a letter to the Pakistani embassy in Kabul on Sunday.

The ministry said that such frequent remarks are war-mongering in Afghanistan and would cause beefing up violent extremism in the country and the region.

It said that such remarks could jeopardize an improving relation between Kabul and Islamabad.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan asks the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to stay committed regarding its role in security in Afghanistan and prevent such acts that are clearly against international laws and co-existence,” it said.

Haq is the son of Maulana Sami Ul Haq, Taliban’s spiritual father.

He had said that the government of Afghanistan should not help for further enmity and surrender to Taliban by laying arms down.

He has said that Taliban would pardon Afghan government officials when they surrender and would enforce Islamic law in the war-hit country.

Haq has accused Afghanistan of receiving orders from India to continue war in their homeland.