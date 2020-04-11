Afghanistan mulls importing test kits from China

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered its embassy in Beijing to find out information about the covid-19 protection stuff and testing kits and shares the information with the Ministry of Public Health. The move is aimed to fight the novel and deadly coronavirus in Afghanistan, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement read that Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Haneef Atmar has held a video conference with the country’s ambassadors to Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, India and United Arab Emirates, where they shared experiences and discussed measures of fighting coronavirus.

The acting minister has also given direction about the transformation of 75,000 tons wheat donated by Iran and UAE to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the statement said that fate of the Afghan prisoners and their families, who have been held in a round-up by the Iran government, also discussed with the Afghanistan ambassador to Tehran.

The embassies were ordered to make all-out efforts to resolve the challenges against the Afghan traders and pave a proper ground for purchasing essential commodities’ import to the Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is one of the world’s landlocked countries, whose import and export are widely relying on transit paths. Amid a high risk of covid-19 crisis, the citizens are worried about possible shortages of essential food commodities.