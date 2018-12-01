Afghanistan pacer Aftab Alam also has an IPL dream
December 1, 2018
AT Monitoring Desk-Afghanistan have produced a number of fast bowlers over the past few years, one of them is right-armer Aftab Alam. He only has played 20 ODIs and 12 T20Is, but has emerged as a genuine wicket-taker for his country. The Nangarhar-born speedster recently played in the Asia Cup and was one of their star bowlers. He went for runs at times, but chipped in with crucial wickets in the hour of need.
The bowler now wants to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and put forth his stupendous prowess with the leather in front of the entire world. In an exclusive interview with CricTracker, Alam, who celebrated his 26th birthday yesterday, spoke about how his countrymen are ecstatic to see the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan play the T20 tournament in India.
Gayle was also impressed with me
“Nabi and Rashid got selected in the IPL from Afghanistan. Both are the lucky boys and people in the country are also happy for them because IPL is the best. Even I watch the matches and I hope one day would come when I’ll also play the IPL and show my abilities to the world,” he was quoted as saying.
Aftab recently played for the Balkh Legends, the champions of the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League (APL). During his stint, he had the chance of rubbing shoulders with the likes of Chris Gayle. Moreover, he said that Gayle promised him for a stint in next edition’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Last year, Gayle captained St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL.
“Afghanistan Premier League (APL) is the best for the Afghan people and the future players and also for me as I played along with Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ben Laughlin and some of the best around the world. I bowled very well and was happy with my performance. Gayle was also impressed with me and promised me that he’ll be with me in next CPL,” Aftab added.
