Afghanistan-Pakistan Cooperation Key for Region Security

AT News

KABUL: Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Mirwais Nab has met with Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul, Mr. Mansour Ahmad Khan, where they discussed issues related to the Afghan peace process and mutual ties.

Mr. Nab has stressed the importance of Afghanistan-Pakistan cooperation in various fields and Islamabad’s support for the success of the peace process, expressing hope that through joint efforts, “we will see security and prosperity in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the region”.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation, support for the peace process, and preparations for the Ninth Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the “Heart of Asia” Istanbul Process, to be hosted by the Republic of Tajikistan in the near future.

Emphasizing the importance of Kabul-Islamabad cooperation in different areas and its active participation in the previous meetings of the Istanbul Process, the Pakistani Ambassador said that Islamabad would inform Afghanistan of the necessary preparations as soon as it receives an official invitation in this regard.