Afghanistan, Pakistan discuss easing travel restrictions

KABUL: Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed new visa facilities on Monday, envisaging easing restrictions for Afghan travelers in what is seen as a step toward resuming travels between the two countries after months of restrictions.

In a meeting with Pakistani general consular in Jalalabad, Nangarhar governor discussed easing visa restrictions for Afghans after months of coronavirus shutdowns.

Pakistan had restricted inbound travels from Afghanistan and visas have been banned since months amid fears of a spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Shutdowns of crossings have taken a toll on many as Pakistan remains some medical hubs for Afghans.

Nangarhar governor, Ziaul Haq Amarkhil, met Pakistani general consular Abaidullah in Jalalabad city to discuss implementation of the new procedures in visa issuance and facilitation to Afghan citizens, said a statement issued by Nangarhar press disk.

Both sides agreed to work in coordination over a procedure to provide people facilities as well as prevent corruption, added statement.

Pakistan stopped issuing visas due to outbreak of pandemic in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, which caused challenges for both sides trapped people in the past over seven months. Pakistan recently announced to bring easiness in issuance of visa to Afghan citizens.