AT News

KABUL: Kabul, Ashgabat and Islamabad have agreed on a project to transmit power from Turkmenistan to energy-starving Pakistan through Afghanistan, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat has said.

Breshna’s advisor Mujtaba Hoshmand speaking about a project touted as TAP for the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission line. The first of the project – spanning Turkmenistan to Herat and Farah provinces of Afghanistan – will be amplifying the country’s energy reserves.

Afghanistan’s electric company officials in a press conference in Kabul have said Afghanistan will be cashing in a whopping $50 million in the second phase for hosting Turkmenistan-Pakistan transmission line.

Another advisor to the company, Mostafa Aria, reckoned corruption as the main hurdle to implementation of big projects. He has said a considerable amount of funding has been withdrawn and projects hanging in the balance because of corruption.

Afghanistan pays $220 million to import electric power, roughly at par with a $250 million budget to build Salma Dam.

Despite its large capacity to produce solar and hydro power, Afghanistan is still in dire straits having been unable to craft better strategies to develop domestic power generation capacities.