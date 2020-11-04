Afghanistan pins hope on continued foreign aid

AT News

KABUL: The people of Afghanistan are concernedly looking for the international donation as the donor states are scheduled to make new decisions whether to continue assisting the war-hit country at a conference to be held this month in Switzerland.

According to sources, the United States and some other NATO member states have already planned to reduce donations to Afghanistan.

The sources who were speaking on condition of anonymity, have told the Reuters that Washington plans to reduce donations to 800 million dollars just for one year.

The US is the biggest donor to Afghan reconstruction and assisting of its army and police.

The sources have said that Britain and France have said to mull how to continue assistance with Afghanistan, while Australia plans to to reduce donations by 30 per cent.

But the government of Afghanistan seems to be unaware of the recent changes.

“We have not seen such signals from our allies. The government of Afghanistan plans to increase domestic incoming sources by the next four years either the foreign donation continues or cuts,” Shamroz Khan Masjedi, spokesman of the ministry of finance said Wednesday.

The international community promised in 2015 to donate 15.2 billion dollars to Afghanistan by 2020 from which, 3.8 billion dollars were planned to be handed over to the government of Afghanistan.

Wahid Ghazikhil, an economic expert says that the international community has lost trust to the government of Afghanistan and is speaking to Taliban on their assistance.