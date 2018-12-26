Afghanistan plans first hybrid power project, to add 340 KW to grid

KABUL: An accord for building high voltage solar-wind hybrid power project in Nangarhar has been signed and supply to the provincial grid will increase by 340 kilowatts.

Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development signed in a project implementation agreement with South Korea and United Nation Development Program (UNDP) on Wednesday to build Afghanistan’s first ever hybrid power project in eastern Nangarhar province.

Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development Mujiburrahman Karimi said the project with a capacity of 340-kw will contain 200 solar boards and 140 hydro turbines. The hybrid project will provide 2,000 families with access to electricity in different villages of Dar-e-Noor district of Nangarhar and will be completed within 15 months.

He stated that this project will totally cost 340 million afghanis, funded by South Korea and UNDP.

Beside 2,000 families, 31 mosques, seven schools, two health clinics and 20 small enterprises will get benefit from this project, he noted.

MoRRD plans to cover 55 boarder districts through the project of durable energy programs in the country, which will total cost $230 million.