Afghanistan Plans to Open Air Corridor with Russia

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan is examining to open a direct air corridor between Kabul and Moscow to enhance bilateral trade and commercial ties between the two countries.

Afghanistan Ambassador to Russia, Sayed Tayeb Jawad said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik on Saturday that Afghanistan wants to open air links to find markets for its exports in Russia and meet its import demands.

“The Afghan goods are in great demand in Russia and the Afghan traders are also inclined to export more products to Russia and north Asia,” said Mr. Jawad.

Mr. Jawad in a meeting with Russian officials called on Russia for investment and building infrastructures and roads in Afghanistan.

We are now reviewing the creation of an air corridor between Moscow and Kabul, this is the initiative of the Afghanistan government for expanding commercial ties and exportation of its products and we have greater capacity in this regard, added Mr. Jawad.