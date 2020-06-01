Afghanistan population estimated at almost 33m

AT News

KABUL: The National Statics and Information Authority (NSIA) has estimated Afghanistan’s population to around 32.9 million people with men making 16.8 (51 percent) and female making 16.1 million (49 percent).

The NSIA published the census of 1399 in Afghan calendar on Monday. The statics has showed that 23.4 million people, who comprise 71 percent of the population, are living in the rural areas. According to the census, eight million people (24.6 percent) are settled in the urban areas. The nomadic contribute 1.5 million (4.6 percent) of the population.

The NSIA has surveyed all 34 provinces of the country which are containing 364 permanent districts, 24 temporarily and 34 provincial central cities.

Last year, the NSIA announced the total tally of Afghanistan’s population over 32.2 million people. The statics were compromised of 15.8 percent female and 16.4 percent male

Despite war and violence in Afghanistan, the country’s population is estimated to be going in high spike. The cultural practice of the society is encouraging the people to raise more children than any other country in the world.