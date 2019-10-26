Afghanistan Ranked 173 In World Bank’s ‘Doing Business’ Index

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan was ranked 173 in the World Bank’s “Doing Business Report for 2019: Training for Reform” and received a score of 44.1. Last year the score was 47.7, and Afghanistan ranked 167 in the index.

According to the report, Afghanistan’s position has dropped by six points in this year’s index of doing business against last year.

The report states that based on the World Bank’s assessment, Afghanistan had no visible achievement in at least 7 indexes in trade and business sectors.

Meanwhile, officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment have said that this year investments enormously declined in the country and the government failed to provide investors with sufficient electricity.

“During the past one or two years, investors and businessmen, considering the unstable situation in the country, went to Turkey, and the move has had a negative impact on the country. Security threats were among the major challenges,” said Younus Momand, deputy head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

An economy’s “ease of doing business” score is reflected on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 represents the lowest and 100 represents the best performance. The ease of doing business ranking ranges from 1 to 190.