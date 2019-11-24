Afghanistan ranked bottom of QNI

AT News

KABUL: The Quality of Nationality Index (QNI) has ranked Afghanistan at the bottom of its list, while France tops.

The index that ranks the quality of nationalities based on internal and external factors, ranked Afghanistan 158th in 2018, while it was lower in 159th the year before.

Each nationality receives an aggregated score based on their economic strength, human development, ease of travel, political stability and overseas employment opportunities for their citizens.

The index was made in the Netherlands University of Groningen, says that Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan and Iraq are at the bottom of its list.

Germany got second and the Netherlands was third, while the United States came to 25th.

Pakistan was 161st, India 124th, Iran 150th, Tajikistan 122nd, China 104th, Uzbekistan 122nd and Turkmenistan 133rd.