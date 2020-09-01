Afghanistan recent floods leave nearly 190 people dead

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of state for natural disaster management put the death toll of the recent fatal floods flowed across the country to 190. According to the ministry, at least 172 people were wounded in these floods.

Last week, the flash floods hit Kabul, Kapisa, Wardak, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Khost, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Bamiyan, Ghazni and Parwan provinces.

Minister of state for natural disaster management, Ghulam Jailani said that at least 1,055 houses were completely destroyed and 2,960 others partially damaged in the floods.

“Off 4,000 flood affected families, 3,000 were provided with essential and basic needs,” he said. “The distribution of donations has been continuing for the rest of the families as well.”

There is feared that the number of deaths could be much higher, he said, as the operational teams were still searching for the people stuck under braises.

According to the minister, residents of Parwan province suffered heavy casualties and also financial damages in the flood compare to the other parts of the country.

The ministry of state said that about 12-15 people have gone missing and the teams were searching for in the flood-hit areas in Parwan. The UN said in a report that at least 106 people were killed and 106 others wounded in Parwan.