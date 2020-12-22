Home / Latest Updates / Afghanistan recorded 201 new infections, 16 deaths in last 24 hours

Afghanistan recorded 201 new infections, 16 deaths in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 201 new positive cases of coronavirus and 16 fatalities in the last 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Tuesday. Afghanistan now has 51,089 confirmed cases.

The new positive cases were recorded out of 1,636 suspected samples, according to the health ministry.

Another 83 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time, the statement added.

The total recoveries exceeded to 39,784 and the deaths to 2,105 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started.

