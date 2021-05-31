Afghanistan recorded highest-ever COVID-19 cases; 1,566 positive cases, 30 deaths in 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan health authorities have expressed fears over the third wave of COVID-19 that could now be spreading quickly around the country. 1,566 new cases and 30 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday, showing a rapid increase in positive cases.

The new cases were reported in Kabul, Balkh, Kandahar, Herat, Nangarhar, Takhar, Baghlan, Kunduz, Faryab, Nimruz, Parwan, Helmand, Paktia, Maidan Wardak, Badakhshan, Laghman, Kapisa, Bamiyan, Ghazni, Daikundi, Panjshir, Badghis, Zabul, Ghor, Uruzgan, Khost, Sar-e-Pul, Paktika and Jawzjan provinces.

The new infections were reported positive out of 5,032 suspected samples tested during the same period of hours, the health ministry added.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 73,256 cases around the country.

Another 181 patients have fully recovered in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

The total recoveries exceeded to 57,630 and the deaths to 2,974 around the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,541,881 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 170,377,345.

Recently, the minister of public health, Wahid Majrooh inaugurated a 100-bed hospital provided with COVID-19 facilities and equipments in PD15 of Kabul city.

On Saturday, the health ministry announced two-week closure of the educational centers after the number of cases hit a high spike, following the Eid-al-fitr holidays.