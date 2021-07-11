Afghanistan records 1,075 new virus cases, 67 deaths

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Sunday said that it has recorded 1075 new cases and 67 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

Out of 3,717 suspected samples tested in laboratories in the past 24 hours, 1,075 were reported positive, the ministry said.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached to 134,653 cases in the country.

Ministry said that 851 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The death number exceeded to 5,791 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.