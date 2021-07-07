Afghanistan records 1,092 virus cases, 62 deaths

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 1,092 new cases of coronavirus and 62 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The new cases come positive out of 3,481 suspected samples in the past 24 hours.

Another 1,062 patients have fully recovered during these hours and discharged from the hospital.

The total recoveries exceeded to 130,113 and the deaths to 5,477 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country.

This comes as the Afghan health officials have warned a deadly disease of Black Fungus. According to them, so far, two confirmed cases of black fungus have been recorded in the country.

Amid a spiking outbreak of the pandemic, the hospitals and many other medical are scrambling with shortage of the Oxygen and medical supplement