Afghanistan records 11 deaths, 120 infections in a single day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 120 new positive cases of coronavirus and 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health on Saturday.

The total tally has reached 52,706 cases since the outbreak of the epidemic started in the country nearly one year ago.

The new cases were recorded positive out of 1,230 suspected samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Another 116 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries have exceeded to 42,291 and the deaths to 2,222.