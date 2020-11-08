Afghanistan records 126 new covid-19 cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 126 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 42,159 cases throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Health said Sunday.

The ministry statics show that out of 463 suspected samples, 126 were reported positive – 51 cases were recorded in Kabul, 33 in Balkh, 10 in Takhar, nine Ghazni, seven in Parwan, five in Logar, three in Wardak, three in Nangarhar, two in Kandahar, two in Kunduz and one in Panjshir provinces.

Six patients lost their lives to the virus and 12 others have fully recovered during this period of hours.

The total recoveries exceeded to 34,458 and the deaths to 1,562 around the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started almost nine months ago.