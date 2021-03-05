Afghanistan Records 13 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the ministry of public health said on Friday. These cases come out of 1,430 suspected samples.

Three patients have fully recovered n from COVID-19 during the same period of time.

Afghanistan now has 55,840 official cases of coronavirus and the total deaths are now standing at 2,449, and the recoveries to 49,365.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,569,422 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 115,618,088, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 16,000 people have been immunized against the coronavirus just one week since the vaccination program was launched in Afghanistan.

Recently, Gholam Jilani Niyazi, head physician in Herat provincial hospital said that most of those vaccinated are healthcare personnel including him.