Afghanistan Records 13 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths in Last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 13 new coronavirus cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours across the country in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached to 55,972 cases around the country.

According to the ministry the new cases come out of 1,746 suspected samples tested during the same period of time.

At least six patients have fully recovered and two others lost their lives to the virus during this period of time.

The total recoveries have exceeded to 49,477 and the deaths to 2,459 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started a year ago.