Afghanistan Records 137 New Infections, Eight Deaths

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 137 new positive cases of coronavirus and eight deaths in the past 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday.

According to the statistics of the ministry, the total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has now reached to 54,278 cases around the country.

These new cases reported out of 2,097 suspected samples. Moreover, 143 patients have fully recovered and eight others have lost their lives to the virus, the ministry added.

The total recoveries have exceeded to 46,554 and the deaths to 2,354 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,041,932 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 95,606,103, according to Johns Hopkins University.