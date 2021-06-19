Afghanistan records 1,384 virus cases, 92 deaths

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,384 new cases of coronavirus and 92 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

The new cases come positive out of 4,389 suspected samples tested in different laboratories around the country, according to the health ministry’s data.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 101,906 cases across the country.

Another 497 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

Afghanistan has so far recorded 4,122 deaths from COVID-19 around the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago.

The public health ministry has warned of rapid spread of the disease, calling upon the Afghans, especially the Kabul residents to respect the anti-epidemic measures and guidelines and wear masks in public transportation and crowded areas.