Afghanistan records 140 new coronavirus cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 140 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 44,503 cases throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Health said Saturday.

According to the Ministry, these cases came positive out of 892 suspected samples – 34 positive cases were recorded in Kabul, 27 in Takhar, 18 in Nangarhar, 18 in Badakhshan, 14 in Balkh, 13 in Parwan, eight in Kandahar, four in Laghman, three in Logar and one case in Zabul provinces.

12 patients lost their lives to the virus and 52 others have fully recovered during this period of time, the ministry said.

The total recoveries exceeded to 35,422 and the deaths to 1,675 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started.