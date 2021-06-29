Afghanistan records 1,501 new coronavirus cases, 77 deaths

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday recorded 1,501 new cases of coronavirus and 77 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

The new cases were reported positive out of 4,799 suspected samples tested in different laboratories during the same period of time.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 118,659 cases nationwide.

According to the Ministry’s data, another 811 patients have fully recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths exceeded 4,871 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago.

Johns Hopkins University reports that the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,930,657 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 181,464,256.