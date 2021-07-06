Afghanistan records 1,556 new virus cases, 55 deaths

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan recoded 1,556 confirmed cased of the pandemic Covid-19 with 55 deaths within the past 24 hours, health ministry said on Tuesday.

The new cases were recorded out of 4,245 samples across the country. In this period, 932 patients were recovered. The total number of the confirmed cases reached 129,021, from which, 5,415 recorded dead.

This comes as the Afghan health officials warned the people to take the virus serious as it is circulating in the society. The ministry also reported a number of Black Fungus cases that leads from the outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak.