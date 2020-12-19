Home / Latest Updates / Afghanistan records 17 COVID-19 deaths in a single day
In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 photo, Afghan lab technicians pose for a photo at the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital, Kabul’s main facility for coronavirus testing and treatment, in Kabul, Afghanistan. After 20 years and billions of dollars in international money, much of it from the U.S., the Afghan capital hardly has a hospital that works, with coronavirus tests lost, misread and misunderstood. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Afghanistan records 17 COVID-19 deaths in a single day

December 19, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has reported at least 17 deaths linked to the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while 80 new Covid-19 cases have also been reported in the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases over 50,000.

123 suspected patients of coronavirus were tested in eight provinces, in which 80 of them were recorded positive, Afghanistan Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the health ministry states, since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has recorded 50,536 cases with 2,054 fatalities and another 38,799 people have fully recovered.

According to the ministry, 178,954 people have undergone tests of Covid-19 as yet.

More than 76 million and 71 thousand people in the world have been infected with Covid-19 so far.

