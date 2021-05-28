Afghanistan records 1,741 COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in last two days

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan recorded 1,741 cases of Covid-19 with 37 deaths during the past two days, health officials said Friday, warning that the third wave of the pandemic is circulating across the country.

During the past two weeks, the numbers of positive cases have rapidly surged as the people ignore to behold precautionary measures and take the virus seriously. The health officials have warned the nation against the third wave of the virus that may also include the Indian-and-UK variants viruses.

The ministry of public health on Friday announced 977 confirmed cases and 18 deaths. On Thursday, the numbers of cases were 764 with 19 fatalities. Within these 48 hours, 408 patients have been fully recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The total tally surpasses 70,100 with 57,119 of them recovered and 2,899 others lost their lives to the virus.