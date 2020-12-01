Afghanistan records 219 new infections, 21 deaths in a single day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 219 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 46,717 cases throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday.

These cases come positive out of 1,650 suspected samples – 88 positive cases were recorded in Kabul, 21 in Kandahar, 19 in Balkh, 17 in Nangarhar, 14 in Herat, 10 in Parwan, 10 in Logar, seven in Daykundi, seven in Khost six in Nimroz, six in Wardak, five in Laghman three in Ghor, three in Faryab, two in Badghis and one in Farah provinces.

21 patients lost their lives battling the virus and 119 others have fully recovered during this period of time, according to the ministry.

The total recoveries exceeded to 36,907 and the deaths to 1,800 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country.