Afghanistan Records 23 New Cases of COVID-19 in Last 24 Hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 23 new COVID-19 infections across the country in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached to 55,917 around the country.

According to the ministry the new cases reported positive out of 1,087 suspected samples tested during the same period of time.

Another 35 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries have exceeded to 49,444 and the deaths to 2,451 since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country one year ago.