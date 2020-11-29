Afghanistan records 252 new Covid-19 infections

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 252 new positive cases of Coronaviurs in the past 24 hours that soars the total tally of infected people up to 46,215 throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that out of 1,387 suspected samples tested in their laboratories in the past 24 hours, 252 were reported positive.

The MoPH said that 153 positive cases were in Takhar, 48 in Kabul, 15 in Badakhshan, 13 in Nangarhar, 13 in Hirat, eight in Kandahar and one cases in each Wardak and Laghman provinces.

11 patients fighting Coronavirus succumbed to the disease and 87 others have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have been recovered exceeds 36,713 and the dead number reaches to 1,763 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.