Afghanistan records 26 new coronavirus cases with three deaths in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health on Tuesday said it has registered 26 new covid-19 patients while three other patients lost their lives to the virus during the past 24 hours.

These cases were recorded positive from 160 suspected samples, according to the ministry. In this period of time, at least 158 patients have recovered. The cases were recorded in Kabul, Balkh, Paktia and Kunduz provinces.

The total number of infections surpassed 38,500 with 30,715 recoveries. But the deaths reached 1,418 people since the virus started spreading in Afghanistan. According to experts, there is a possibility of a second wave of the virus as the government eased lockdowns in Afghanistan. People in the country participate in wedding ceremonies and go to restaurants and parks sans beholding social distance and precautionary measures.