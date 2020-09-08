Home / Latest Updates / Afghanistan records 26 new coronavirus cases with three deaths in last 24 hours
Men wearing facemasks as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walk past a wall painted with images of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (L) and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (R), in Kabul April 5, 2020. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan records 26 new coronavirus cases with three deaths in last 24 hours

gues3 September 8, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 31 Views

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health on Tuesday said it has registered 26 new covid-19 patients while three other patients lost their lives to the virus during the past 24 hours.

These cases were recorded positive from 160 suspected samples, according to the ministry. In this period of time, at least 158 patients have recovered. The cases were recorded in Kabul, Balkh, Paktia and Kunduz provinces.

The total number of infections surpassed 38,500 with 30,715 recoveries. But the deaths reached 1,418 people since the virus started spreading in Afghanistan. According to experts, there is a possibility of a second wave of the virus as the government eased lockdowns in Afghanistan. People in the country participate in wedding ceremonies and go to restaurants and parks sans beholding social distance and precautionary measures.

About gues3

Check Also

What lies behind astronomical rise in Afghanistan violence

AT News KABUL: As ratcheted-up efforts to start peace talks coalesce with rising hostilities, Afghanistan …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved