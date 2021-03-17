Afghanistan Records 28 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths in One Day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 28 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths in the past 24 hours across the country, said the Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday.

The total tally since the outbreak has reached to 56,044 around the country.

The new cases come positive out of 2,192 suspected samples tested in the same period of time.

Another 37 patients have fully recovered from the virus during this time.

The total recoveries have exceeded to 49,536 and the deaths to 2,462 since the outbreak of the pandemic started one year ago.