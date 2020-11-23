Afghanistan records 282 new coronavirus cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 282 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 44,988 cases throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday.

These cases came positive out of 1,323 suspected samples – 87 positive cases were recorded in Kabul, 41 in Nangarhar, 39 in Parwan, 28 in Ghazni, 23 in Kandahar, 15 in Balkh, 12 in Bamyan, seven in Zabul, five in Baghlan, five in Helmand, four cases in each Daykundi, Nimroz, Logar, Wardak and Panjshir provinces.

Eight patients lost their lives battling the virus and 42 others have fully recovered during this period of time, the ministry added.

The total recoveries exceeded to 35,976 and the deaths to 1,695 since the outbreak of the virus started in the country around eight months ago.