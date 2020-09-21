Afghanistan records 30 new COVID-19 cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 30 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 39,074 across the country.

The Public Health Ministry on Monday said that out of 165 suspected samples, 30 were reported positive—17 cases were recorded in Balkh, six in Herat, two in Kabul, two in Badghis, two in Kunar and one in Parwan province.

According to the ministry, three patients have lost their lives to the virus during this period.

The total recoveries exceeded to 32,576 and the deaths to 1,444 since the outbreak of the virus started in the country months ago.