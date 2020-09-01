In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 photo, Afghan lab technicians pose for a photo at the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital, Kabul’s main facility for coronavirus testing and treatment, in Kabul, Afghanistan. After 20 years and billions of dollars in international money, much of it from the U.S., the Afghan capital hardly has a hospital that works, with coronavirus tests lost, misread and misunderstood. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Afghanistan records 31 new positive coronavirus cases in last 24hrs
September 1, 2020
AT News
KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 31 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 38,200 across the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
162 suspected patients were tested, in which 31 of them came positive, the ministry’s statement said. 10 cases were registered in Daikundi, five in Ghazni, four each in Kabul and Baghlan, three in Balkh, two each in Takhar and Paktia and one in Kunduz provinces.
Four patients have lost their lives battling the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the total deaths to 1,406 since the outbreak of the virus around six months ago in the country.
