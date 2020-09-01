Afghanistan records 31 new positive coronavirus cases in last 24hrs

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 31 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 38,200 across the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

162 suspected patients were tested, in which 31 of them came positive, the ministry’s statement said. 10 cases were registered in Daikundi, five in Ghazni, four each in Kabul and Baghlan, three in Balkh, two each in Takhar and Paktia and one in Kunduz provinces.

Four patients have lost their lives battling the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the total deaths to 1,406 since the outbreak of the virus around six months ago in the country.