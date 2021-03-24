Afghanistan Records 34 COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Last 24 Hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 34 new coronavirus cases and one death in the past 24 hours around the country, the Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached to 56,226 cases across the country.

These new cases come out of 1,815 suspected samples tested during the same period of time.

48 patients have fully recovered in this time, the ministry added.

The patients have recovered exceeding to 49,802 and dead numbers to 2,467 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,736,298 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 124,305,890, according to Johns Hopkins University.