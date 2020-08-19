Afghanistan records 40 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: With 40 newly infected in the past 24 hours, now Afghanistan officially has 37,759 coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the virus started around six months ago.

The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said that out of 162 suspected samples, 40 were reported positive.

28 positive cases were recorded in Herat, six in Farah, three in Badghis, two in Balkh and one case in Nangarhar provinces.

Two patients lost their lives battling the virus during this period, health officials said.

Total recoveries have exceeded 27,316 and the deaths to 1,383 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.