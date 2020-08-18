Afghanistan records 43 new covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan health ministry on Tuesday said that 43 new covid-19 patients were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of virus to 37,719 across the country since the outbreak of the virus started nearly six months ago.

Four patients have lost their lives battling the virus and another four patients were recovered during this period, health ministry said. The total deaths are now stands to 1,381 so far. The total number of recoveries has reached to 27,316.

According to the health ministry’s statistic, it has shown significant decrees in new infections, also recently the ministry talked about second wave of the virus. However, still the Afghans should observe distancing, put masks, use gloves as the threat posing by the virus yet to be eliminated completely.