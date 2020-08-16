Afghanistan records 48 new covid-19 cases within 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: With 48 newly infected in the past 24 hours, now Afghanistan has 37,599 confirmed coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Public Health said on Sunday.

Out of 468 suspected samples, 48 were reported positive – 15 positive cases registered in Ghor, five in Takhar, five in Kunduz, five in Daykundi, four in Kabul, four in Herat, four in Bamyan, two in Badghis, one in Baghlan and one in Laghman provinces.

Five patients lost their lives battling the virus and 57 others recovered during this period, according to the ministry.

The total patient recoveries exceeded 27,223 and the deaths to 1,375 since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country around six months ago.