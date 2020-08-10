Afghanistan records 56 new coronavirus within 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: With 56 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, Afghanistan now officially has 37,162 coronavirus across the country. The Ministry of Public Health on Monday said that out of 332 suspected samples, 56 were reported positive.

Seven patients lost their lives battling the virus and 181 others recovered during this period, the ministry said.

According to the ministry 18 positive cases registered in Herat, 11 in Ghor, nine in Balkh, seven in Kabul, three in Nangarhar, three in Nimroz and one case each in Badghis, Logar and Parwan provinces.

The total number of recoveries exceeded to 26,228 and the deaths to 1,328 across the country since the virus outbreak started almost six months ago.