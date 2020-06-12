Afghanistan records 650 new COVID-19 cases

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health says of identifying of 656 new patients of the Corona virus across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry’s statement issued on Friday, the total number of people infected with the virus reaches now to 23,546.

It said that 326 new patients were registered in Kabul, 73 in Ghazni, 37 in Balkh, 33 in Kandahar, 20 in Nimroz, 19 in Herat and 19 in Kunar.

It also said that 18 people were infected in Laghman, 17 in Faryab, 17 in Paktia, 16 in Nangarhar, 13 in Badghis, 12 in Baghlan, 10 in Sar-e-Pul, eight in Jawzjan, eight in Helmand, five in Samangan and five in Farah provinces.

The statement added that 602 patients were recovered in the country during the past 24 hours that the total number of recovered people is 3,928.

20 patients died in the past 24 hours. Totally 446 patients have lost their lives so far.