Afghanistan records 66 new coronavirus cases

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 66 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 43,035 cases throughout the country.

The ministry of public health on Saturday said that these cases were recorded out of 170 suspicious samples during the past 24 hours across the country. During this period of time, 27 patients were recovered and 10 others died.

Of the new cases, 31 were recorded in Balkh, 26 were recorded in Kandahar, six were recorded in Kabul, two were recorded in Zabul and one in Nimroz province.

