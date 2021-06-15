Afghanistan records 71 COVID-19 related deaths in a single-day

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 71 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, an unprecedented rise in the fatalities as the country faces the third wave of the virus. Another 1,804 people were tested positive during the same period of hours, according to the health ministry data.The new cases were reported positive out of 5,070 suspected samples tested around the country.The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 93,272 cases nationwide.Another 296 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours.The total number of deaths exceeded 3,683 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago.According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,804,259 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 175,966,572.